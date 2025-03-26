Pitt Center Encouraged by Transfers, Depth and Experience
In press conferences, players returning to the Pitt Panthers offense consistently drill down on the positives of having a full year of Kade Bell’s offense under their belts.
During Monday’s press conference (available on YouTube), Lyndon Cooper joined that chorus.
“My second year in the system, different from last year, I can say, just the way the offense comes to my mind. I really don't have to think too much,” Pitt’s projected starting center said. “It's easy for me to get the guys on the line all accord, and then just playing fast just like how we played last year.”
Flanking him on either side during spring camp has been three incoming offensive linemen from the transfer portal - tackles from Michigan and Charlotte, and a guard out of Richmond.
Entering his fifth season at the collegiate level - spending 2021-2023 at NC State before relocating to Pittsburgh - Cooper is encouraged by what he’s seen in the transfers as players, individually, and the combination of depth and experience they bring to the table.
“Keith (Gouveia), he's playing left guard right now. Jeff (Persi), he's playing a little left tackle. Kendall (Stanley), he's playing some left tackle and right tackle,” Cooper said.
“Honestly, them boys already know a little bit of ball. So, me, just letting them know where our communication is, make sure they're on the same pages with us, and just making sure they understand our culture here at Pitt.”
“Those three guys that came in, they came in with experience, and they understand the game. They understand football,” Cooper added. “So, like I said, it's more than just understanding our culture and our lingo as an O-Line, but having those guys come in is definitely a big improvement on our O-Line. I feel like our gel as an O-Line is more complete...We've got some depth to the line now.”
Among that strengthened depth, Cooper named a few potential two-deep linemen standing out during spring ball.
“I would say Ryan Carretta. He's going to be really good for us. He's playing center right now,” Cooper said. “I feel like Tai Ray, he's going to be good. He's playing left guard. Caleb Holmes, he's a young guy that's working really hard."
“Even TJ Enos, he's an older guy, but he’s still a guy that's going to be a big rotation guy for us and play some hard ball for us as well.”
With a promising set of skill position players, led by Eli Holstein alongside the versatile and dynamic Desmond Reid in the backfield, and returning starters Kenny Johnson and Poppi Williams Jr. leading a reloaded receiver roster, Cooper & Co. have an opportunity to prop up significant offensive output in 2025.
