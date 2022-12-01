Pitt Flips Five-Star Preferred Walk-on PK Sam Carpenter

PITTSBURGH -- One of the top placekickers in the class of 2023 was headed to Indiana, but this week, the Pitt Panthers pulled off a flip on the Hoosiers. Sam Carpenter, who had previously given a verbal pledge to Tom Allen's program, has changed his commitment to Pat Narduzzi's.

Carpenter, a native of Foxboro, Massachusetts, is rated as the No. 47 kicker in the class and a five-star prospect by Kohl's Professional Camps, the service ESPN uses to evaluate high school specialists.

"Carpenter had a strong showing at the 2022 Underclassman Challenge," Kohl's wrote about Carpenter. "He has powerful hips and crushes his kickoffs. He charted 12 points in the field goal session and was impressive with his command and 'pop' throughout the camp. His big ball on kickoffs was competitive with the top players in the country. He has the leg speed and technical refinement to become one of the best kickers in the 2023 class."

His offer from Pitt is one to be a preferred walk-on, just like the one he received from Indiana. He had committed to the Hoosiers in June. Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and West Virginia had shown interest, among others.

