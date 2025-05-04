Q&A With Head Coach of Pitt WR Target Demetrice McCray

CONGRATULATIONS to our @bighitslive WEEK 2 OFFENSIVE “DUDE” of the WEEK, @DemetriceMccr13, from @Royals__FB‼️



The 3⭐️ 2026 ATH had a massive game vs Edgewater with 6 catches for 176 yards & 2 TDs, including the GAME WINNER with a minute left, in a STUNNING 28-24 Comeback WIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/HuSeARsipE