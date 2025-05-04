Pitt Pursuing Son of Former NFL RB
Amid an influx of Pitt Panthers recruiting activity in the football-frenzied state of Texas lately, a scholarship offer was extended to the son of an NFL running back.
A product of Mississippi, Correll Buckhalter played his college ball at Nebraska where he rushed for 2,522 yards and 27 touchdowns. He arrived at the 2001 NFL Draft with a 1997 national championship ring, selected in the fourth round by the Philaelphia Eagles.
Competing in five seasons between 2001 and 2008, Buckhalter rushed for 2,155 yards and 18 touchdowns, and then he recorded 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns over his final two seasons in the NFL, toting the ball for the Denver Broncos (2009-2010).
Over a decade after his retirement, his son Correll Buckhalter Jr. is making waves in the 2027 college football recruiting class.
A little under a month ago, the rising junior verified the caliber of speed required to play running back at the Power Four level. It was at a District track meet on April 10 where Buckhalter Jr. ran the 100 meters in 10.88 seconds.
That speed fueled the 1,345 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns he tallied over his freshman and sophomore seasons at Covenant Christian Academy in Colleyville, Texas.
When the Panthers offered on Wednesday, the ACC squad joined Arkansas, Arkansas State, Missouri, Oregon State, Stphen F. Austin, UNLV, UTEP, and UTSA on his early offer list, a running back prospect with two full years of high school ahead of him.
In his sophomore season highlights, the rising junior appears to be a well-rounded ball-carrier. Without question, his interior rushing attack stands out, a decisive 'back who often runs through outstretched arms, proving to be a sturdy young player who rarely goes down on first contact.
Meanwhile, Buckhalter Jr. has the speed and overall ability to get out wide and bend the edge with pullaway speed if he finds a crease.
After rushing for 537 yards as a freshman followed by 808 yards as a sophomore, could Buckhalter Jr. exceed 1,000 yards this year?
It won't be surprising to see the up-and-comer meet that benchmark in 2024 as a junior.
