Five Prospects Pitt Panthers Need on Offense
Just as April recently turned to May, the calendar will soon turn to June when scores of popular recruits will head to Pennsylvania for their offiical visits with the Pitt Panthers.
With quarterback Angelo Renda and receiver Dylan Wester committed to play under Coach Kade Bell, what do the Panthers need most moving forward?
On SI broke down five prospects Pittsburgh needs on offense.
Zechariah Jenkins
- Tony Kinsler 5-11, 170
- Cameron Sapp 5-10, 170
- Bryce Yates 6-0, 160
- Dylan Wester 5-9, 160
The receivers Pitt has landed in the 2025 and 2026 classes are listed above. Do you notice what they have in common?
It isn't a group that offers a whole lot of size. In an evolving game where height at the receiver position isn't as crucial as it was in the 1990s, for example, that lack of size isn't a major issue. However, you can be sure the Panthers staff crave pass-catchers who stand 6-foot-2 or taller.
It's only part of why Zechariah Jenkins is an attractive option for the Pitt offense. The remaining appeal is made up of his outstanding red zone and contested ball ability, a 6-foot-3 receiver who can go up and get it, create a large and capable passing outlet, but can also stretch the field and turn short to intermediate routes into home runs given his ability after the catch.
This is the ideal receiver for this specific team at this specific time.
Landry Brede
This is a big-bodied offensive lineman from an excellent Ohio program at Mentor High School. At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Landry Brede excels at left tackle for his program versus what amounts to some of the very best competition in the entire Midwest, facing St. Ignatius and St. Edwards last season.
While Brede plays great football at tackle on the varsity level, he could also play inside at guard, offering important position flexibility. His offer list (30 schools) is similar to what another Ohio product received in Pitt right tackle Ryan Baer. One could argue that Brede has similar college potential.
Brede was offered by the Panthers over a year ago, and he visited Pittsburgh toward the end of spring camp.
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams is an asset in the passing game from the tight end position. At an excellent Maryland privaate school last year, he recorded 35 catches for 679 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Pitt Panthers have a significant need at the tight end position. Malachi Thomas and Max Hunt represent a pair of promising underclassmen, but to fortify that foundation, Kade Bell could use two additions through the current cycle, including a tight end with star potential.
Javonte Williams is the tight end Pitt needs.
Rhett Morris
When the Pitt coaching staff discussed each of its 2025 signees, the coaches always addressed the two components they evaluated closely: (1) Talent and long-term potential, and (2) character and coach-ability.
In Rhett Morris, big check marks are placed in both boxes. First of all, he's extremely well-coached in a top-tier New Jersey private school that churned out 2023 blue-chip O-Lineman Chase Bisontis, and NFL center Matt Hennessy, a former third-round pick. At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Morris is an excellent interior offensive line prospect.
It wasn't long ago when Morris didn't know if his football career would continue as he was battling cancer, a fight the three-star recruit won before stockpiling 15 scholarship offers, including Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and others.
Perhaps not a single recruit on the board has shown more resiliency than Morris who will take his official visits to Pittsburgh on June 19-21. Look out for the Panthers here.
Ayson Theus
There aren't many high school football program that operate as closely to the college level as Duncanville. The Texas squad ranked sixth nationally last season, its third consecutive Top 10 finish. And one of its most consistent and exciting playmakers is Ayson Theus, a versatile, gadget guy if you've ever seen one.
Kade Bell has a good track record with utility types, all-purpose playmakers like Desmond Reid who was a big-time threat in rushing and receiver for the Panthers last year. At 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with 4.40 speed, Theus is that type of player but operating out of the slot instead of the backfield.
After recording 58 catches for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, Theus named Pitt among his top five, Arizona, Oregon State, TCU, and Utah. If the Panthers can pull out the win, so long as Bell is running the offense, Pitt fans should feel confident in Theus picking up where he left off in Duncanville when he arrives in Pittsburgh.
