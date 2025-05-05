Pitt Football Targets Massive Twin Brothers
A unique storyline in the 2026 recruiting cycle is the pair of massive tackles at East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, a duo offered by the Pitt Panthers late last week.
It isn't only the size that stands out, a 6-foot-7, 330-pounder on the right size and a 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising senior protecting the blind side.
Those bookends are twin brothers, Courtney Heard (left tackle) and Courtlin Heard (right tackle).
When the Panthers extended the offers on Friday, the ACC program joined a race that includes Appalachian State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Central Florida, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, South Florida, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Western Kentucky.
In the 2026 cycle, the Panthers have commitments at quarterback, receiver, linebacker, and safety. The staff has made plenty of headway at receiver, tight end, throughout the defensive backfield, and there are multiple high-ranked running backs set for official visits in June.
While interior offensive linemen Rhett Morris and Day'jon Moore are also lined up for official visits, the Pitt staff doesn't appear to have made a lot of progress on the offensive line this cycle, especially at the tackle positions.
It's why this pair of prospect earning Pitt offers makes sense, as late in the game as it may be.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
