Pitt Volleyball Lands Dutch Outside Hitter
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added another important piece to their volleyball roster for next season.
Michael Vermaas of Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AG), reported that Dutch player Dagmar Mourits will play for Pitt volleyball next season.
Mourits stands at 6-foot-1 and plays outside hitter. She has played professionally in Holland with Siledrecht Sports Dames II from 2019-21, Silebrech Sport Dames from 2021-23 and then Draisma Dynamo Dames the past two seasons.
She turned 21 back in March, but should have all four years of eligibility when she joins the Panthers ahead of this season.
Mourits has also played for the Dutch National Team at various youth levels, representing them at the 2019 CEV U16/U17 Volleyball European Championship, the CEV U17/U18 Volleyball European Championship 2020 and the CEV U19/U20 Volleyball European Championship 2022
She is the second international addition for Pitt volleyball this offseason, with French outside hitter Marina Pezelj signing with the team on May 1.
Pitt now has four outside hitters with the additions of Mourits and Pezelj, as they join junior Blaire Bayless and redshirt sophomore Sophia Gregoire, who transferred in this winter from Oregon.
Outside hitter became a positon of dire need for the Panthers in less than a month following the end of the 2024 season. Valeria Vazquez Gomez graduated, First Team All-American Torrey Stafford transferred to Texas and Class of 2025 signee Samara Coleman departed and signed with TCU.
Mourits and Pezelj will join two other Pitt freshmen in middle blocker Abbey Emch from Crestview High School in New Waterford, Ohio and libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten from Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind., who reclassified from the Class of 2026.
Pitt also added two other transfers, along with Gregoire, in redshirt seniors, libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes from Florida State and setter Brooke Mosher from Illinois. Dupes joined ahead of the spring season, while Mosher will join the team this summer.
The Panthers bring back AVCA National Player of the Year in junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock, Second Team All-American in redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley and All-ACC Freshman Team honoree in sophomore middle blocker Ryla Jones.
Pitt also returns redshirt sophomore setter Haiti Tautua'a and redshirt freshman right side hitter/setter Kiana Dinn from injury, plus return sophomore middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan and libero/defensive specialists in sophomore Mallorie Meyer and senior Dillyn Griffin.
Pitt Volleyball 2025 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Redshirt Senior (One Year)
Libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes (Florida State)
Middle blocker Bre Kelley
Setter Brooke Mosher (Illinois)
Senior (One Year)
Libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin
Junior (Two Years)
Outside hitter Blaire Bayless
Right side hitter Olivia Babcock
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Outside Hitter Sophia Gregoire (Oregon)
Sophomore (Three Years)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Freshman (Four Years)
Right side hitter/setter Kiana Dinn
Freshman (Four Years)
Middle Blocker Abbey Emch
Libero/defensive specialist/outside hitter Izzy Masten
Outside hitter Dagmar Mourits
Outside hitter Marina Pezelj
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Pursuing Son of Former NFL RB
- Five Prospects Pitt Panthers Need on Offense
- Q&A With Head Coach of Pitt WR Target Demetrice McCray
- Pitt Football Offer Report: TE Preston McDaniel
- Pitt Offer Report: Blue-Chip WPIAL Kicker Harran Zureikat
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt