Pitt Football Contacts Akron Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have contacted a transfer portal player that would add to their defensive ranks.
Akron senior linebacker Antavious Fish is one player that Pitt has shown interest in, according to The Portal Report.
Fish hails from Atlanta and played high school football for Jackson. He would attend Coffeyville Community College and played two seasons there. He made 26 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups in six games in the 2020 season.
He then improved and made 33 tackles (20 solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup in seven games in 2021. He earned an KJCCC All-Conference Honorable Mention for his play.
Fish then committed to Akron and played the past three seasons there. He played 194 total snaps in 10 games in 2022, making 17 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
He then started all 12 games for the Zips in 2023 at middle linebacker, 628 total snaps. He made 95 tackles (38 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and four quarterback hits.
Fish started all 12 games this past season at safety, making 68 tackles (20 solo), a fumble recovery, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.
Pitt has great depth at linebacker, as they bring back starters in All-American/rising redshirt junior Kyle Louis, rising juniors in Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles. They also have returners in rising redshirt senior Nick Lapi, rising sophomore Jeremiah Marcelin and rising redshirt freshmen in Cameron Lindsey and Davin Brewton.
The Panthers also have two incoming freshman linebackers in Emmanuel "Manny" Taylor from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. and Justin Thompson from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md.
Pitt did lose veteran linebackers in six years, Brandon George and Keye Thompson, plus sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass to the transfer portal.
Adding Fish would give the Panthers another veteran piece for next season, especially if injuries occur and they need someone to fill in for the starters.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Wrestling HC Discusses Recent Injuries
- Pitt Volleyball HC Dan Fisher Signs Extension
- Pitt Football Announces Transfer Portal Signees
- Pitt Volleyball Alums Start American Pro Seasons
- Pitt Drops in NET Rankings Following Duke Loss
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt