Pitt Football Announces Transfer Portal Signees
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a busy offseason, as they used the transfer portal to add new depth and talent to the roster in 2025.
Pitt announced that they made 11 signings from the transfer portal. This includes six players on defense, four on offense and a specialist, as well as four players from Power Four schools, three from Group of Five schools and three from FCS schools
The Panthers got three commitments early on, but landed eight commitments after visits this past weekend.
They signed three defensive ends in rising redshirt senior Joey Zelinksy from Eastern Michigan, rising seventh year Blaine Spires from Utah State and rising redshirt sophomore Jaeden Moore from Oregon.
Pitt also added three defensive backs in safeties, rising redshirt sophomore Jayden Bonsu from Ohio State and rising sixth year Kavir Bains from UC Davis, plus cornerback in rising senior Rashan Murray from Division II program California (Pa.)
They added two offensive linemen in rising redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond, who plays at guard, and rising redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte, who plays at tackle.
Pitt signed two wide receivers in rising sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising redshirt sophomore Andy Jean from Florida. They also added rising junior placekicker James London from Murray State.
The program also announced their 14 early enrollees from the Class of 2025. These players will enroll early and participate in spring practice, just like the incoming transfers.
The Panthers will have quarterback Mason Heintschel from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, running back Ja'Kyrian Turner out of South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Fla., wide receivers Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Colonial Heights, Va., Tony Kinsler of Spruce Creek High School and from Daytona Beach, Fla. and Cameron Sapp out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, Fla. and Akram Elnagmi out of the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom, enroll early on offense.
Pitt will also have defensive ends Julian "JuJu" Anderson, who hails from Orlando, Fla., but played for Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., and Denim Cook from Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio, both linebackers in Justin Thompson from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. and Emmanuel "Manny" Taylor from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va., safety Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla. and cornerbacks in Mason Alexaner from Hamitlon Southeastern in Indianapolis and Shawn Lee Jr. from Harrisburg, Pa.
