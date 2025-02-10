Pitt Men's Soccer Adds Homegrown Talent
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added a player to their men's soccer team, who has local ties to the area.
Pitt announced that they landed midfielder Anders Bordoy as one one of their mid-year additions. He has two years left of eligibility.
Bordoy hails from nearby New Kensington, Pa. and attended The Kiski School, a co-ed boarding school in Saltsburg, Pa.
He also played for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Youth Team and would make his debut for the club in a 2-0 win over the Maryland Bobcats in the U.S. Open Cup in April 2023.
Bordoy committed to Memphis and played in all 19 matches, starting 11 in the midfield as a true frsehman in 2023. He added four assists, including two in the 2-1 win over South Florida on Oct. 27.
His play led the Tigers to AAC Semifinals, where they lost to SMU, and to the NCAA Tournament Second Round, where they lost to North Carolina.
Bordoy played in all 17 games and started 10 matches in 2024, with two goals and three assists. He led Memphis to the AAC Regular Season Title and got them to the AAC Semifinals again.
He has two years left of eligibilty and will join players from Western Pennsylvania on Pitt in sophomores, goalkeeper Cooper Sisson from Penn-Trafford High School in Irwin, defender Owen Christoper from Norwin High School in North Huntington, midfielder Joshua Veychek and junior forward Alex Hauskrecht from Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh.
Bordoy is also the second transfer that Pitt men's soccer added this offseason, along with redshirt junior midfielder Marco Silva from Marshall.
Pitt lost a number of players to graduation, including midfielders in All-ACC First Team honoree Guilherme Feitosa, Michael Sullivan and Felipe Mercado.
They also lost forwards in Luis Sahmkow and Casper Grening, plus defender Mateo Maillefaud to graduation and forwards in Eben McIntyre and Massimo Murania to the transfer portal. McIntyre landed at Memphis and Murania landed at Fairfield.
Pitt made it to the Quarterfinals this past season and won the ACC Regular Season Title for the first time in program history. They'll look to improve in 2025, with ACC Coach of the Year Jay Vidovich in his 10th season at the helm.
Pitt Men’s Soccer Roster 2025
Graduate: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Arnau Vilamitjana
Senior: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Mateo Stoka
Defender Noah Hall
Defender Jackson Gillman
Defender Casper Svendby
Goalkeeper Cabral Carter
Redshirt Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Midfielder Marco Silva (Marshall)
Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Forward Zahir Dyke
Forward Albert Thorsen
Forward Alex Hauskrecht (Walk-On)
Midfielder Anders Bordoy (Memphis)
Midfielder Santiago Ferreira
Midfielder Logan Oliver
GK Jack Moxom
Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Tim Baierlein
Forward Lasse Dahl
Midfielder Miguel Bertran
Midfielder Joshua Veychek
Defender Owen Christopher
Defender Mason Dancy
Defender Daniel Gamboa Gonzalez
Defender Nikals Soerensen
Goalkeeper Cooper Sisson
