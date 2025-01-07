Pitt Football Favorited for Oregon Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are close to landing a talented transfer from one of the top programs in college football.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 reported that Oregon transfer in redshirt freshman linebacker/edge rusher Jaeden Moore is likely heading to the ACC, with Pitt as one of the favorites. Moore is currently on a visit to Virginia Tech, but also has considered Big Ten schools in Michigan State and Nebraska since he entered the portal back in mid-December.
Pitt hosted Moore along with a number of other transfer portal targets this past weekend, as they secured seven commitments.
Moore played for Central Valley Christian in Visalia, Calif., playing on both sides of the ball. He made 24 catches for 485 yards, 19.4 yards per reception, plus 15 rushes for 194 yards, 12.4 yards per carry, on offense as a receiver.
He also made 68 tackles (32 solo), a team-high 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight passes defended and three fumble recoveries as a senior in 2022.
On3 gave Moore the highest rating of any site in the Class of 2023 at a four-star, ranking him No. 37 at edge rusher and No. 23 in the state of California.
247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rated him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 54 at his position and No. 50 in the state, Rivals giving him a 5.5 rating and ESPN ranking him No. 67 at defensive end and No. 54 in California.
Moore committed to Oregon and played in just four games and made just two tackles in the 2023 season, preserving a redshirt.
He then played 104 snaps on defense in 13 games this past season for the Ducks, with six tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defended.
While Moore can also play linebacker, Pitt needs defensive ends heading into next season.
The Panthers lost six defensive linemen to the transfer portal, including three defensive ends in redshirt junior Chief Borders, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards. They also lost starter Nate Matlack, who chose to graduate.
Rising redshirt junior Jimmy Scott is the only returner at defensive end for the Panthers who played meaningful snaps.
They did add two defensive ends from the transfer portal after visits this weekend in rising redshirt senior Joey Zelinksy from Eastern Michigan and rising seventh year Blaine Spires from Utah State.
Pitt will also have returning defensive ends in rising seventh year Nate Temple, redshirt freshman Maverick Gracio, freshmen in Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas, as well as Scott
They also have three incoming freshmen defensive ends from the Class of 2025. This includes Julian Anderson out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., Trevor Sommers out powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Denim Cook out of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt DB Transfers to Indiana
- Spirit Sign Pitt Soccer Star Midfielder
- Pitt HC Speaks on Duke Star Cooper Flagg
- Pitt Just Misses Out on AP Top 25
- Pitt Falls in NET Rankings Despite Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt