Former Pitt DB Transfers to Indiana
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their former defensive backs find a new home at another Power Four school.
Pitt redshirt sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Indiana.
Gandy played for Buford High School in Buford, Ga. and starred for the program, leading them to three consecutive 6A Championships and was a All-Region 8-AAAAAA honoree as a senior in 2021.
ESPN ranked Gandy as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, No. 41 in Georgia, No. 42 at cornerback and No. 180 in the Southeast Region.
247Sports, Rivals and On3 all rated him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 56 conrerback and No. 67 in Georgia, Rivals ranking him No. 67 at his position and No. 74 in the state and On3 ranking him No. 51 at cornerback and No. 46 in Georgia.
He would commit to Pitt in the Class of 2022 and enrolled mid-year. He would play in four games as a true freshman, against West Virginia in Week 1, Tennessee in Week 2, Rhode Island in Week 4 and UCLA in the Sun Bowl, allowing him to preserve a redshirt.
Gandy played in all 12 games in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, including six on defense, coming vs. Wofford in Week 1 and then the final five games of the season.
He earned a starting spot at cornerback this season, playing in all 13 games and finishing with 40 tackles (23 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and two passes defended. He made a season-high six tackles in the 48-25 loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
Gandy is the fourth defensive back that has left the Panthers for the transfer portal, including redshirt juniors in Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, plus redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
He is also one of 11 players on defense for Pitt that departed the program at the end of the season.
This includes six defensive linemen in redshirt juniors in Chief Borders, Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt sophomore/walk-on defensive end Thomas Aden, who landed at Kent State, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, who transferred to UCF, plus sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass.
Gandy is also one of 22 players from the Panthers who have left for the transfer portal, with 11 players on offense also doing so.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt juniors in Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, and Jake Frantl, who went to Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater,
It also features running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, wide receivers in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock, plus redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Spirit Sign Pitt Soccer Star Midfielder
- Pitt HC Speaks on Duke Star Cooper Flagg
- Pitt Just Misses Out on AP Top 25
- Pitt Falls in NET Rankings Despite Win
- Pitt Legends Rank Amongst Best Freshman Seasons
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt