Pitt Football Lands Transfer OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added another player from the transfer portal, with an offensive lineman who'll look to make a big impact next season.
Keith Gouveia, who last played for FCS program Richmond, announced on Twitter that he committed to Pitt. He has one year left of eligibility.
Gouveia hails from Stephens City, Va. and played for Sherando High School, where he was a three-year starter. He was a three-time All-Region selection and earned First Team All-District honors for his efforts.
He play led Sherando to back-to-back 10-win seasons and three District Championships and one Regional Championship in his career. He wrestled in high school too.
Gouveia committed to Richmond in the Class of 2021 and played in one game as a true freshman, preserving a redshirt.
He would play in all 13 games the following two seasons, with 12 starts in 2022 and nine starts in 2023.
He the Spiders amass 5,513 yards of total offense in 2022 and served as a part of an offensive line that led to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA and rank fourth with 31.3 points per game.
Gouveia then helped Richmond in 2023 rank fourth in the CAA and 19th in the FCS in first downs, second in the conference in completion percentage and also averaged 345 yards and 28.2 points per game.
He appeared in just six games this past season with three starts, helping the Spiders to 2,527 rushing yards and 4,945 yards of total offense, second and fourth most in the CAA, respectively. The Spiders also allowed just 16 sacks on the year and averaged 27.15 points and 380.4 yards per game.
Gouveia has played at left guard his career, with 1,837 career snaps at that spot according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Pitt lost both of their left guards to graduation, in sixth years Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier Jr. This will give Gouveia a chance to start at the spot heading into his final season.
Gouveia is the second offensive line transfer to join Pitt this offseason, with fellow rising redshirt senior Kendall Stanley coming from Charlotte.
He is also the fifth transfer to come to Pitt, along with rising redshirt seventh year defensive lineman Blaine Spires from Utah State, rising sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising junior placekicker James London from Murray State.
The Panthers will still have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes rising redshirt seniors in Terrence Enos Jr. and Lyndon Cooper, rising redshirt juniors in Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, rising junior BJ Williams, rising redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and rising redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya, Mason Lindsay and Moritz Schmoranzer.
They also have four incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
