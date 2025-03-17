Pitt Panthers Making Moves With 2026 Pass Rushers
The edge position is crucial to the Pitt Panthers in the 2026 cycle.
Over recent days, the coaching staff has connected with multiple pass rushers while hosting recruits during spring camp. Additionally, the staff extended offers to a few significantly talented pass rushers.
A quick breakdown on the handful of edge rushers popping up in Pitt headlines over the last week.
Cullen Thompson
When you watch his highlights and compare his abilities to his rankings and offer list, you may be left scratching your head. Cullen Thompson appears to have unusual tools at the position, unusual in a positive sense.
He attended the Junior Olympics, boasting top-tier combine scores, including a 40-yard dash in the 4.5 range. After Pitt’s defensive coordinator visited Thompson in the Houston area, he traveled to Pittsburgh for a visit last week.
“I'd probably rate it 10 out of 10,” Thompson said following his visit last week. “The coaches were very respectful, players were very respectful. I learned a lot from the coaches and the players. It was just a really good experience for me.”
Thompson ended his interview with Inside the Panthers stating he will be returning for an official visit in June.
Obinna Umeh
This is among the most talented and high-potential pass rushers on the board.
Obinna Umeh is also an exceptional student out of a private Catholic school in Houston. Along with several offers from Ivy League schools, Umeh is showing a strong interest in Stanford which tracks with his academic aspirations.
Before visiting Pitt last week, Umeh was in Palo Alto where he received his Stanford offer. He recently announced that he’ll take an official visit with the Cardinal, but he’s yet to book a return trip to Pitt.
If we don’t see Umeh make official visit plans to Pitt over the next week or two, it may be a sign the Texas product will be heading elsewhere in 2026.
Joshua Pittman
Pitt extended an offer to a linebacker/edge recruit who appears to be trending to the latter position at the next level. Pittman should have been considered among the most talented and promising 2026 edge recruits the moment the Panthers added his name to the board.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds out of Suffolk, Virginia, Pittman is a naturally gifted and highly productive pass rusher who can beat tackle through power or finesse or both.
“I wanted to come up to the campus as soon as possible, man,” Pittman told Inside the Panthers. “I mean, I've been keeping contact with a lot of the Pitt coaches, a lot of the head coach. He texted me a lot and he sent me a letter the other day about trying to come up and visit.
“So, I like the program and I'm excited for the future and to see what comes with it.”
Don’t be surprised if Pittman is in Pittsburgh during the weekend of March 28-30.
Ashton Blatt
Another edge rusher who visited Pitt over the weekend was local rising senior Ashton Blatt. Out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Blatt has the physical tools at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. He also has notable production with 32 tackles (23 solo), 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season as a junior.
It could prove to be a tough pursuit for the Panthers as Blatt owns offers from Duke, Penn State, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. But Pitt has strong connections to its local program, and Blatt continues to visit.
Mekai Brown
Mekai Brown may have more potential than all of the above, but he’s a 2027 prospect out of Greenwich, Connecticut.
This is a super-athletic edge rusher who already stands 6-foot-7 as a sophomore with a rich basketball background.
“It was really special,” Brown said after landing an offer from Pitt while in town on Saturday. “It was great to spend time with my coaches, and it was great to watch the level of practice as well, and to see that, and then have them extend an offer, them believing and knowing I could play at that level for them, it was really special.”
Boston College, Rutgers, and Syracuse round out his additional offers.
