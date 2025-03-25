Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 CB Chance Collins

The Pitt Panthers extended an offer to a very promising defensive back.

Kevin Sinclair

A very promising defensive back out of Arlington, Texas, announced a new scholarship offer from the Pitt Panthers last night. Chance Collins from Mansfield Timberview High School added Pittsburgh alongside Arizona, Houston, Michigan State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and others on his offer list. 

For college coaches on the recruiting trail, there’s a lot to like on paper here. 

First of all, Collins has recorded a 10.76 in the 100 meters. When you pair that speed with his 6-foot-2, 186-pound build, you have the profile every program looks to add to the perimeter of its defense. 

A tall, long cornerback who can run with top-shelf receivers. 

He’s productive, too.  Per his profile on X (the social media app formerly known as Twitter), Collins lists his junior season states: 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

The Lone Star State product also chipped in 531 all-purpose yards, including his 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches. 

Another aspect of this notable new offer is the versatility in play. 

As shown in his junior season highlights on Hudl, Collins plays a variety of positions, and plays them well. He’ll apply press coverage as a field cornerback. The three-star recruit will play a single-high safety role, he’ll move inside and cover the slot, make plays as a wide receiver or slot receiver, and returns kickoffs and punts. 

When it comes to position-versatile defensive backs in the 2026 cycle, Collins is a prime example. 

Keep an eye on this prospect. Pitt fans can be sure the coaching staff will push to get the Texan on campus this off-season.

Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI.

