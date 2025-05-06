Pitt Offer Report: Defensive Back Trio
The scholarship offer blitz has continued this week for the Pitt Panthers, a trio of defensive backs added to the board yesterday following the trio from Atlanta earlier in the day.
Among those three was a lone 2026 prospect in Mekell King.
At 6-foot, 178 pounds out of Sunlake High School in Land O'Lakes, Florida, King added Pittsburgh alongside Cornell, Fordham, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rice, UT Martin, and Western Kentucky on his offer list. It was his first Power Four opportunity, added alongside some high-quality academic institutions given his 3.8 GPA.
Last season as a junior, competing at the safety position, King recorded 29-and-a-half tackles, three tackles for loss, and six pass breakups. It was his first season in the program after transferring from Zephyrhills Academy.
Among the two rising juniors was Bryce Woods out of a long-standing and well-respected private school in Atlanta - Woodward Academy. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback played in 17 games as an underclassman, recording 38 total tackles, two sacks, an interception, and eight pass breakups.
Woods has collected offers from over a dozen schools as the Panthers joined Alabama-Birmingham, Auburn, Delaware, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Memphis, Miami of Ohio, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Southern, Utah State, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.
Lastly, out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, 6-foot-2, 160-pound cornerback Raylaun Henry was the second new 2027 Pitt Panthers prospect among the three defensive backs.
Auburn, Central Florida, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee round out his additional offers.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
