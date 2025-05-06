Pitt Football Lands 3-Star WR Commitment
Earlier today, Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi put out the bat signal, so to speak: a cryptic gif on X that indicates a commitment has been made and an announcement will be surfacing publicly any minute.
Initially, it wasn't clear who that prospect would be or when he's let the world know that he'd become Commitment No. 5 in the Panthers 2026 class. And then wide receiver Demetrice McCray made his announcement first on Instagram followed by a post on X as well.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass-catcher put together 36 catches for 894 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 as a junior. Along with the Panthers, the Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy standout scored a deep offer list, including Boston College, Central Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Florida, Tulane, West Virginia, and many others.
McCray joins fellow Florida receiver Dylan Western in Pitt's 2026 receivers class while quarterback Angelo Renda, linebacker/safety Marcus Jennings and safety/nickel Isaac Patterson round out the current commits.
Late last week, Inside the Panthers On SI spoke with McCray's head coach Jeff Conaway to learn more about his star player.
“Demetrice reminds me of a Deebo Samuel for the 49ers in that he is extremely versatile, strong, powerful, explosive kid that could play inside, outside receiver, could line up at running back, could play wildcat quarterback, definitely could play in the secondary or outside linebacker, because he's well put together," Conaway said.
“He's 6-1, 190 pounds, has got a good frame on him, strong kid. Like I said, can do a lot of different things, and so I think, overall, that's really his strength. That's really his strength is his versatility.”
Coach Conaway commented that day about the Pitt coaching staff's persistence in recruiting McCray this cycle.
"He is very special. And Pitt actually had two of their coaches here today," Conaway said on Friday. "They're on him big, and he's got an official visit set up in June to go to Pitt."
McCray is set to take an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 5-7, the first wave of major visitors next month.
