Pitt's Desmond Reid To Be Featured on ACC Network
According to a social media post from college football writer David Hale at ESPN, Pitt Panthers star running back Desmond Reid will be featured on the ACC Network tonight.
Hale previewed tonight's episode of Inside ACCess on X, a feature that will air on the ACC Network at 6 PM (Eastern Time) on Monday night, with a clip of Reid telling a story about Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.
"Coach Duzz is a very tough guy," Reid said in the video. "I would say...one story...it was during spring last year when I first came. It was very cold. You know me, I'm a Miami guy. So, I'm not really used to that cold, but we had a scrimmage at the stadium. Really cold, very windy.
"A couple of the players wore sweatpants during the scrimmage. Coach Duzz was hot. He was mad. He was like, 'For the rest of the spring practice, we're not practicing in the indoor (facility).' He don't care what the weather looks like. 'We're practicing outdoors.' And we did, too.
"The next practice, it was raining and real cold. We still practiced outside."
Hale's social media post mentioned that fellow ESPN analyst Andrea Adelson joins him on tonight's edition of Inside ACCess to discuss potential risers and fallers across the conference this fall, along with the segment featuring Reid.
Preparing for his second season in Pittsburgh, Reid is coming off an excellent debut campaign with the Panthers. He averaged just over 150 total yards per game in 2024, finishing the season with 183 carries for 962 rushing yards (5.3 yards/carry) and five touchdowns, as well as 52 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns (11.1 yards/catch).
Previously, Reid played two seasons under Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell in 2022 and 2023 when the two were at Western Carolina. Over those underclassman years, the Florida native averaged 112.1 yards per game, rushing for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns (6.9 yards/carry) alongside 42 catches for 495 yards and one touchdown.
Reid finished his first season at the Power Four level having earned Second Team All-American all-purpose back honors from the Associated Press, ESPN, CBS Sports, and The Athletic. Among several additional nods, Reid was named ACC Offensive Newcomer of the Year by the College Football Network.
In the fall, Reid returns with additional key starters on offense, including quarterback Eli Holstein, receivers Kenny Johnson and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., and offensive linemen Ryan Baer, Lyndon Cooper, and BJ Williams.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Signs 7-foot Canadian Center
- Five Prospects Pitt Needs on Defense
- Pitt Assistant Coach Visits Priority TE Recruit
- Pitt Football Offer Report: OL Kaiden McKenzie
- Pitt Football Targets Massive Twin Brothers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt