Five Prospects Pitt Needs on Defense
The Pitt Panthers are off to a decent start on defense in the 2026 recruiting class, carrying commitments from linebacker Marcus Jennings and safety Isaac Patterson.
With official visits coming next month, which prospects could move the needle on that side of the ball? On SI broke down five recruits the Panthers need on defense.
Markel Dabney
Pitt's linebacker unit will be led by upperclassmen Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles in the fall. Rising junior Braylan Lovelace and underclasmen Jeremiah Marcelin and Cam Lindsey are on the rise, but to maintain this position group as a strength of the defense, it'll take impact talent in the 2026 class.
Perhaps no linebacker seriously considering Pitt is more likely to provide that than Markel Dabney, a varsity star who rushed for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns last year while recording 68 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
Forget linebacker for a minute; Dabney is one of the most purely talented and capable prospects on the board regardless of position. And that's why he's one of the most important names on the official visitor list.
Obinna Umeh
He's tall, long, athletic, and smart. In fact, smart may be an understatement. He's a 2026 edge prospect with offers from Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale.
Obinna Umeh has the raw tools to develop into a big-time college pass rusher. Check out the clips below and you'll see a lot of the elements every Power Four defensive line coach scours the recruiting market in search of. It's surprising the Houston product doesn't have more offers from the top programs in the country.
Umeh visited Pittsburgh in March and he'll return on June 12 for his official visit. This is a great opportunity for Coach Tim Daoust to land a very promising weak-side end.
Lincoln Hoke
As a junior last year, Lincoln Hoke recorded 66 tackles, 29 solo takedowns, nine tackles for loss, six-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and an interception. He's incredibly quick off the snap, shoots gaps with great quickness, he has advanced hands for a varsity defensive tackle, and he uses his low center of gravity to his advantage.
The signs of being the son of an 11-year NFL veteran defensive tackle are plain to see.
Pitt has a promising young defensive tackle in Francis Brewu, but the defense needs more promising material for the interior of it's D-Line. Hoke is exactly what Coach Tim Daoust needs.
Isaiah McMillion
This is an intriguing cornerback prospect, and he's set to take an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 12-14.
Out of a big-time Texas program in Katy High School, Isaiah McMillian has truly elite speed, clocking a sub-10.3 in the 100 meters. What's more, the 6-foot-1 cornerback is an aggressive, efficient tackler who consistently notches stops at and around the line of scrimmage on quick screens and lateral carries.
McMillian visited Pittsburgh during spring camp on April 8, and the Panthers have an opportunity to seal the deal next month.
Logan Nagle
The state champion out of New Jersey, Logan Nagle has an excellent frame to build upon. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, the rising senior is very well coached out of DePaul Catholic, an excellent program.
Nagle could develop well at multiple positions depending on how he develops physically. He could become a strong-side end in the 265 to 280-pound range, Nagle could become a pure edge is he remains around the 250 mark, or he could become a difference-maker in the three-technique if he pushes closer to or beyond 300 pounds.
Whichever way he trends, this is a promising recruit who could bolster the Pitt defense upfront.
