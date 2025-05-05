Pitt Basketball Signs 7-foot Canadian Center
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers finalized an addition to their Class of 2025, who will join the team ahead of next season.
Pitt announced that they signed Class of 2025 recruit Kieran Mullen to an aid agreement, through a press release. The aid agreement is a replacement of the National Letter of Intent (NLI), as colleges enter into the new era of revenue sharing, which will allow them to pay student-athletes directly.
Mullen committed to Pitt back on April 28 and will redshirt this upcoming season, as he gains experience in the college game. He stands 7-foot and 220 pounds, the tallest player on the team.
Mullen played for St. Thomas More High School, a boarding school in Oakdale, Conn. a school in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC).averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, while also shooting 31% from 3-point range over 39 games last season
He held offers from Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Montana State and Seattle. Pitt also visited him back on Sept. 6, 2024, according to Derek Murray.
Mullen is a mobile big man that loves attacking the rim, throwing down a ferocious slam or using his foot work and executing a nice finger roll at the basket. He also is dominant on defense, grabbing rebounds and blocking shots with ease, and shoots well from mid-range.
247Sports ranks Mullen as a three-star in the Class of 2025 and the No. 53 center in the nation.
He is one of three players in the Class of 2025 for Pitt, along with four-star guard Omari Witherspoonfrom St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. and forward Henry Cody Lau from Sydney, Australia.
The Panthers return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt also signed all four transfers that previously committed, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Center Kieran Mullen
Forward Henry Cody Lau
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Five Prospects Pitt Needs on Defense
- Pitt Assistant Coach Visits Priority TE Recruit
- Pitt Football Offer Report: OL Kaiden McKenzie
- Pitt Football Targets Massive Twin Brothers
- Pitt Volleyball Lands Dutch Outside Hitter
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt