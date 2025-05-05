Pitt Football Offer Report: OL Kaiden McKenzie
Last week, the Pitt Panthers extended an offer to a massive 2027 prospect who plays both right tackle and nose tackle.
At 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, Kaiden McKenzie is a powerhouse of an offensive line prospect for the Panthers, a tackle trending toward guard at the next level.
McKenzie plays his varsity ball at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. The rising junior faces some of the best talent in the Peach State, taking on Walton, North Gwinnett, and West Forsyth last season as Brookwood finished 7-4.
Georgia 6A is one of the most loaded with D-I talent in the country, and McKenzie shows no signs of struggle in handling himself in the trenches.
To date, McKenzie has announced offers from Miami of Ohio, Memphis, North Carolina Central, Pittsburgh, and Western Michigan.
What stands out in McKenzie's sophomore season highlights is his consistent knockdown power, proving through sheer force he can put defensive linemen on their backs. Despite his weight, he shows the ability to kick out and provide sound pass protection while he provides his offense with a serious body-mover and punishing drive blocker.
It'll be interesting to watch this young player develop as an offensive lineman over the coming years.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
