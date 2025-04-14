Pitt Football Offers OT Lual Aleu
As reported by On SI at the time, 2027 offensive tackle Lual Aleu booked a Pitt Panthers spring game visit back in February.
Following through on those plans, the hulking bookend returned to Ohio on the weekend with Pitt added to his offer list beside Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia along with a variety of additional schools outside the Power Four conferences.
Inside the Panthers connected with Aleu on Monday to gain insight into his latest recruiting trip.
We spoke back in February when you'd lined up the Pitt visit. You've added more offers since then. How's your recruitment looking, big picture?
"It's been great. It's a blessing. I've just been working, trying to get more exposure. These offers I've been getting are great and I love this attention."
When you first arrived at Pitt, what was your first experience?
"When I first got there, the first thing that stood out to me, because I'd never been to Pittsburgh or Pitt, you're sharing everything with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's great for everything with development and being next to the example, which is a great NFL program. The Pittsburgh Steelers."
What were your thoughts on the spring game?
"It was great. The Blue Team was just winning everything. They just had possession, had control over the full game, and just came out with the W."
What was your reaction to landing the offer during your visit?
"Before I met with Coach (Jeremy Darveau), I actually spoke to the D-Line coach, Coach Tim (Daoust). He's actually a Cincinnati guy. I spoke to him. I think he's the recruiting specialist for the state of Ohio. So, I had spoke to him before I spoke to Coach (Darveau). I picked up the offer right after the spring game. It was a great feeling."
How was the whole visit experience overall?
"The whole experience was great. The whole recruiting staff, all engaged, a great team, it definitely met expectations. A great city of Pittsburgh. We saw the city from the higher point of the stadium view, and it was a great overall visit."
How are things coming along for you this off-season? What's your current height and weight, and are you planning to play right tackle again this season?
"Right now, I'm at like 6-4.5 to 6-5-ish. I'm weighing in at 305 pounds. And yes, I'm looking forward to playing tackle again this season. I feel its kind of my strong suit with my quickness, my length, my IQ, versatility, and my power. I feel like tackle's my strong suit and that's what I should be (playing)."
Looking at the future, do you feel like now that you've seen Pitt that they'll be a contender for you down the road? If so, how would you sum up why Pitt would be in the mix?
"Right now, Pittsburgh is definitely up on the contender list for right now. Why that is, Pitt has a rich history of producing elite NFL players, but not just NFL players, but offensive linemen...I just know Pitt is a great place for trying to get to the next level but also offensive line talent overall, plus the offensive line coach is an elite coach."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt RB Coach Touts Recruiting Outcomes
- Pitt Assistant Coach Proud of Strengthened Linebacker Culture
- Pitt Offer Report: Tackle Lual Aleu
- Kenny Johnson Emphasizes Chemistry with Pitt Quarterback
- Spring Award Winner Applauds Pitt Teammates, Archie Collins
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt