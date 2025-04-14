Pitt Assistant Coach Proud of Strengthened Linebacker Culture
With Brandon George and others departing the linebacker room, Pitt Panthers assistant coach Ryan Manalac knew he had one youngster prepared to step up while he needed others to prove capable of battling in the two-deep.
Throughout spring camp, Braylan Lovelace showed that he was more than capable of manning the mike linebacker role in a starter capacity. All the while, Cam Lindsey has shined as an understudy to Kyle Louis.
Meanwhile, it’s been powerhouse rising true sophomore Jeremiah Marcelin emerging as the young up-and-comer.
“Both Braylan and Jeremiah had a great spring,” Manalac said during Saturday’s post-spring-game press conference (available on YouTube). “As you think about losing Brandon George and Keith Thompson there and some veteran guys in the middle, that was something we needed to see this spring, and their development has been great."
“I think they've garnered trust from the rest of the defense that they can command, and they can get everybody lined up from a mental standpoint. And then they're both playmakers. "
“I think Braylan, picking up (from) what he did last year, shows he can continue to make plays.”
Marcelin has been working alongside Lovelace in the middle of the defense with Louis and Rasheem Biles slated to flank the mike ‘backer tandem.
“Jeremiah was a little bit more limited last year, you got to see him really show his physical presence, which is good to see,” Manalac said. “He's a strong, strong young man, physically, but his mental preparation has been really impressive, too. And I think guys see that.”
“We're going to need both those guys. I think they make each other better, and they make us better as a defense and as a football team, so fired up to see where they're at, and they'll continue as those...linebackers."
“We're building that foundation. We've got to keep going. You know what I mean? Through the end of spring here, through summer, through fall camp, to get where we want to go."
“I think they're hungry. They both need to keep going. This has been great, but they need to keep getting better, and they will.”
It’s all a part of a compelling linebacker culture at Pitt, a group that includes Louis, Biles, George, and a former Panther who may be emerging at the pro level.
“SirVocea (Dennis), who visited probably a month prior (to Pro Day), I think he has an opportunity to be a starter this year, compete for that with the Buccaneers,” Manalac said. “So, that's cool to see. I think it excites them all."
“You know, they're building it, and it's them, you know what I mean? They're doing it. They're pushing each other. And it's fun to see those guys. It's a brotherhood. They're talking about each other. They all talk to each other, learning from each other.”
