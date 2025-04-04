Pitt Football In Pursuit of Ohio Linemen
PITTSBURGH — Given the feedback around a few specific prospects coming off recent campus visits, the state of Ohio could make important contributions to the Pittsburgh Panthers 2026 offensive line class.
First, pumping the breaks right away, it's too early to predict the referenced Midwest linemen to Jeremy Darveau's position group. However, it seems Pitt made progress here.
One of the top varsity programs in the state is St. Edward. The volume of significant linemen that have transitioned from the Lakewood, Ohio, program to Power Four programs over the last few years is impressive. Those St. Ed's products are listed below.
- OL Devontae Armstrong (Ohio State, 2024)
- OL Deontae Armstrong (Ohio State, 2024)
- Edge Loghan Thomas (Notre Dame, 2024)
- OT Ben Roebuck (Michigan, 2024)
- DL Troy Regovich (Northwestern, 2024)
- DL Michael Kilbane (Northwestern, 2023)
Mason Wilhelm was an underclassman at the time, but he was competed on the same offensive line as Ohio State signees along with the Michigan Wolverine when St. Edward notched a state championship win (15-1).
On the weekend of March 21-23, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound guard arrived in Pittsburgh for his spring camp visit. When he departed for Ohio, the three-star prospect had added the Panthers to his offer list alongside Baylor, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia, among more than 20 schools in total.
On the following Tuesday, Wilhelm announced on social media that he'd lined up an official visit in Pittsburgh for June 12-14. The Panthers managed to quickly become a legitimate contender for the in the conversation for his eventual pledge.
Meanwhile, just shy of one year since the Panthers extended an offer on April 6, 2024, Landry Brede arrived on campus late last month. He's a 6-foot-5, 290-pound left tackle who, similar to Wilhelm, plays in a prominent Ohio football program in Mentor High School.
There is plenty of competition within his recruitment as Pitt pursues Brede. Boston College, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, N.C. State, Northwestern, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia make up roughly half his college options to date.
Even so, as is the case with Wilhelm, the Pitt coaching has its foot in the door with the big-bodied Ohio product, excellent in pulling situations with surprising mobility for his size.
Right now, Wilhelm and Brede appear to be the most significant Ohio residents related to Pitt's 2026 offensive line recruiting. However, there are two additional recruits from that state who were in Pittsburgh in March.
Making the trip for a mid-March visit, 6-foot-7, 270-pound tackle Pete Eglitis and his parents spent quality time with staff.
"It was great. You're always a little curious on what's going to happen when you come to these visits," Eglitis told On SI on March 16. "I got there and sat in the meetings, and then we went to practice, and then after practice, talking to the coaches. I got that offer, and then took a tour of campus, talked with Coach (Jeremy) Darveau with my parents, and then Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, too. So, it was just awesome."
Three-star interior recruit Nathan Zappitelli earned an offer in early-March, a star left tackle at Lake Catholic located in Mentor where Brede has also grown up.
So far, it seems too early in his recruitment to know if Pitt will be a contender. But collectively, between Wilhelm, Brede, Eglitis, and Zappitelli, there's no doubting the progress the Pitt coaching staff made througout March.
