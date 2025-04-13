Inside The Panthers

Pitt Offer Report: Tackle Lual Aleu

The Pitt Panthers offered 2027 tackle Lual Aleu who attended the spring game on Saturday.

Kevin Sinclair

Back in February, a 2027 offensive tackle out of Ohio told On SI that he'd be visiting the Pitt Panthers this spring.

When Lual Aleu arrived in Pittsburgh on Saturday, attending the spring game at Acrisure Stadium, the Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods High School bookend earned a scholarship offer.

Aleu's announcement on Saturday on X: "#AGTG After a great visit and conversation with (Coach Jeremy Darveau) and (Coach Tim Daoust), I am EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer to the University of Pittsburgh!!"

When the 6-foot-5, 295-pound starting varsity right tackle informed Inside the Panthers that he'd be visiting this spring, he carried offers from Power Four programs in Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia alongside Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, Miami of Ohio, Toledo, and Western Kentucky. 

Since then, he's added Florida and the Pitt Panthers to his list.

Back in February, Aleu explained his unique background.

“I was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, but my parents, they're from Africa. South Sudan," Aleu said. "They migrated over here and then I was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I was a basketball player. A hooper all my life from, I’ll say, kindergarten to a little bit now, but I don't take that as seriously as I used to. But I was a hooper all my life. I started playing football at seventh grade, fell in love with the sport.

“With my family, I’ve got four brothers. One of them is three years old. I got another one in the first grade, and I’ve got two older brothers. One is about 6-foot-4 and the other one is 6-6. They both play basketball, a senior in high school, the other one’s graduated. He goes to school at University of Cincinnati, but he doesn't hoop anymore, unfortunately. I have a pretty athletic background (in my family).”

Expect to see the towering and promising tackle back in Pittsburgh for another visit later this year.

