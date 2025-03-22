Pitt Offers Another Midwest OL
The scholarship offers continue to pile up as the Pittsburgh Panthers work through spring camp and host prospects from across the country.
On Saturday, the ACC squad traveled to Acrisure Stadium to compete in a highly anticipated live scrimmage. It created an ideal recruiting opportunity a day removed from the coaching staff landing its third commitment of the 2026 class.
After Mason Wilhelm of Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward announced that he’d received a scholarship offer from Pitt on Saturday afternoon, it was another offensive lineman from Ohio in Reed Gerken taking to the app formerly known as Twitter to let the recruiting world know that he was adding the Panthers to his scholarship list.
While Wilhelm is a rising senior interior lineman, Gerken is a 2027-class tackle out of Perrysburg High School (in Perrysburg, Ohio). The underclassman anchored the offensive line as the Yellow Jackets went 10-3.
At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, before completing his sophomore year of high school, he’s already amassed over a half dozen offers. Pitt has thrown its hat in the ring alongside Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Kentucky, Miami of Ohio, and Toledo.
Gerken and Wilhelm were among several prospects in Pittsburgh for recruiting visits today.
The list included 2026 quarterback Joe Felitsky (Pa.), 2026 tight end Javonte Williams, 2027 two-way player Levi Porter (Pa.), 2027 defensive end Lorenzo Tartamella (NJ), and others.
Today’s recruiting event capped off a productive week for the Panthers, landing receiver Dylan Wester who joined quarterback Angelo Renda and safety Isaac Patterson in the Pitt 2026 recruiting class.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Successfully Selling the Desmond Reid Model
- Pitt Offers 2026 Ohio OL
- Versatile Speedster Kaj Baker Recaps Pitt Visit
- WPIAL Champ & Steelers Legacy Talks Pitt Commitment
- Pitt Football Lands 3-Star WR Commitment
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt