10 Recruits Visiting Pitt This Month
The Pitt Panthers will host a wide variety of prospects this month across multiple classes.
On the heels of landing three commitments in recent weeks with 2026 safety Isaac Patterson, 2027 receiver Jacob Thomas, and 2027 running back/receiver Tyler Reid, the Pitt coaching staff looks to add to its classes.
Here are 10 recruits set to hit campus throughout March.
IOL RHETT MORRIS (2026)
After de-committing from Wake Forest, Rhett Morris made clear in a recent interview that the Pitt Panthers are in the lead when it comes to his college search. The interior offensive lineman out of Jersey prep school Don Bosco has visited Pitt previously, and he’ll be back soon amid a collection of campus visits that included trips to Clemson, Coastal Carolina, NC State, and North Carolina this past week.
- Date: March 11
TE LUCAS SHANAFELT (2026)
One of Pitt’s top in-state prospects, a former wide receiver (according to his head coach) who morphed into a combo tight end/defensive lineman in 2024, Lucas Shanafelt will take another trip to Pitt. Shanafelt is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and runs like the wind. He’s also a very bright youngster, boasting an offer from Harvard. This will be an important visit for a staff that must adequately restock at tight end through the 2026 cycle.
- Date: March 15
OT PETE EGLITIS (2026)
He doesn’t yet hold an offer from Pitt, but at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds and plenty of athletic ability, Pete Eglitis is worth keeping an eye on. The Ohio product has a basketball background which is a trait offensive line coaches love in a tackle recruit.
- Date: March 15
IOL NATHAN ZAPPITELLI (2026)
This is a lean and mean, high-motor offensive lineman with extraordinary bend. Nathan Zappitelli notched 70 pancake blocks as a junior at Lake Catholic in Mentor, Ohio, last season as a junior. He recently picked up an offer from Pitt, immediately setting up a visit for mid-March. Although Zappitelli plays left tackle in varsity ball, he seems destined for an interior position at the next level. He has all the tools to be a fantastic center.
- Date: March 15
WR CARL JEAN-BART (2026)
After his sophomore season was cut short due to an injury, Carl Jean-Bart returned in full form last year as a junior. He put together over 1,300 receiving yards before frustrating and consistently beating talented defensive backs at an Under Armour camp recently. Jean-Bart trains under former Pitt quarterback Rod Rutherford who also serves as his 7-on-7 coach.
- Date: March 20
DE LORENZO TARTAMELLA (2027)
Boston College, Duke, Pitt, and West Virginia have already offered sophomore defensive end Lorenzo Tartamella. He’s a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end out of Red Bank Catholic, a New Jersey school known for churning out good lineman, including Quenton Nelson. Tartamella will also visit Duke and NC State in April.
- Date: March 22
S ISAAC PATTERSON (2026)
After committing to Pitt on February 21, Isaac Patterson will make the trip from Ohio to Pittsburgh later this month. He’ll also return in June for his official visit. Patterson put together 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, and six pass breakups last season while also returning kickoffs and contributing on offense.
- Date: March 22
OT LUAL ALEU (2027)
As a sophomore, Lual Aleu is already 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds. He played tackle last season at Winton Woods High School in Ohio, a squad that faces a schedule loaded with players with star rankings next to their names. Aleu is a former soccer player and basketball player which creates a notable baseline athletic value.
- Date: March 22
OT REED GERKEN (2027)
Alongside Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Tennessee, 2027 offensive lineman Reed Gerken will visit Pitt this spring. At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, he’s stacked up quite a few offers so far, including Kentucky as his lone Power Four option to date.
- Date: March 22
EDGE EVAN HARVEY (2026)
One of the most talented defensive linemen showing an interest in the Pitt Panthers, Evan Harvey is located in the talent-rich region of Marietta, Georgia. It’s a recruiting goldmine, including multiple prospects last season boasting three or four stars. Harvey is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher with big-time potential. This is a prospect the Panthers could really use in its future defensive front.
- Date: March 27
