Pitt RB Target Keyjuan Brown Decommits From Purdue

PITTSBURGH -- Barring an unexpected change of plans, Israel Abanikanda will be headed to the NFL this spring and the Pitt Panthers will be looking to fill some holes in their running back room.

Montravious Lloyd, a three-star from St. Petersburg, Florida is on the way but the Panthers could still be looking for some depth to pair with him in that 2023 class. If they are, they could reach for former Purdue commit Keyjuan Brown, who decommitted from the Boilermakers and still holds an offer from Pitt.

Brown, a three-star back from Atlanta, Georgia and the Np. 46 running back prospect in the 2023 class, holds offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kanas State, NC State and Wake Forest among others. The Panthers extended their offer in late June, one day before he gave a verbal pledge to Purdue.

His decision to look elsewhere comes after Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm accepted a new job leading Louisville. Purdue has not announced his replacement yet.

