Pitt Volleyball Lands Florida State Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have added to their volleyball team, as they went into the transfer portal for an experienced player.
Emery Dupes, who played for libero for Florida State, announced that she is transferring to Pitt for her final season of college volleyball.
Dupes played for Walton High School in Marietta, Ga., making 1,006 career digs, 1,301 serve receptions, 188 assists and 230 aces, earning Prepvolleyball All-American honors each season, from 2017-20.
She had an incredibly successful high school career, as she won three straight Georgia 7A Titles, 2017-19, and was 138-0 before losing the state final in 2020. She also made the Under Armour All-America Team, plus earned All-American honors from Prepvolleyball, Maxprep and Ultra Ankle.
Dupes had a great freshman season in 2021 for the Seminoles, leading the team with 419 digs and 3.88 digs per set, setting program freshman records in both categories. She was just the 12th Seminole to make 400 digs, played in all 118 sets and became the first Seminole libero that earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors.
Her play led Florida State to a 20-10 overall record and 11-7 record in the ACC. They made the NCAA Tourament, swept Kansas State in the First Round, before losing in a sweep to No. 10 Nebraska.
Dupes made 287 digs and 3.85 digs in 94 sets for the Seminoles as a sophomore in 2022, leading the team in both categories. She also finished with a .942 reception rate and just 23 errors in serve-receive all season.
Her play once again got Florida State into the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to UNI in a sweep in the First Round.
Dupes didn't play in the 2023 season, as she tore her ACL less than two weeks before the first match of the season, using her redshirt.
She came back this season, playing in 117 sets in 31 matches and making 166 digs, 1.43 digs per set. She also had a .946 reception rate, with just 21 errors in serve-receive in 2024.
Dupes helped Florida State to a 21-10 overall record and 13-7 in ACC play, and to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament, losing to Ole Miss in five sets. She also made an incredible dig late in the fifth set, that earned national recognition.
Pitt lost three-year starter and two-time All-ACC honoree libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika to graduation following the end of this season.
The Panthers have two returning liberos/defensive specialists in rising senior Dillyn Griffin and rising sophomore Mallorie Meyer. Both players were serve specialists and came on sparingly, while Klika played the majority of matches.
Dupes will compete with both Griffin and Meyer for the starting spot next season at Pitt.
Panthers associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Kellen Petrone recently announced two "Pitt is It" commitments on Twitter, with one still unaccounted for.
Pitt finished their 2024 season 33-2 overall, 19-1 in the ACC, winning the conference title outright. They also made the Final Four for the fourth straight season, before losing to rival Louisville.
