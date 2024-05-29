Inside The Panthers

Pitt Basketball Offers 3-Star 2025 Guard

The Pitt Panthers continue to hit the recruiting trail this offseason and offered a three-star Class of 2025 guard from North Carolina.

Dominic Campbell

Mar 2, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts to game action against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts to game action against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will spend a large part of the summer recruiting athletes to add to their basketball program, especially in the Class of 2025.

Panthers head coach Jeff Capel offered a talented guard out of North Carolina in Isaiah Denis, who announced the offer on his Twitter.

Denis played last season for Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. He helped his team to a 24-7 record and the NCISAA (North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association) Class 2A State Title, scoring a team-high 18 points in the 74-64 victory over Greenfield School.

His performances for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit serve as a large reason why Pitt and a number of other schools have paid attention to him recently.

Jamie Shaw of On3 and Adam Finklestein of 247Sports both liked the 6-foot-5 guard's performances at EYBL Indianapolis May 17-19 and predict that he'll soon rise up the recruiting charts.

Denis is a versatile guard, that has a beautiful shot and long arms that make it difficult for defenders to contend with. He also possesses great speed, that allows him to blow by defenders for baskets at the rim, as well as good vision to find teammates for easy scoring opportunities.

247Sports ranks Denis as a three-star, the No. 11 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 23 combo guard in the Class of 2025, respectively.

He holds a number of offers, including ACC schools in Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, SEC schools in Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Power Five schools in Arizona State and Ohio State, as well as mid-majors in Charlotte, High Point, Indiana State, UNC Greensboro, Radford and Georgia State.

Denis has taken unofficial visits to ACC schools Clemson and NC State, who have yet to offer him, plus Virginia Tech.

Pitt also offered another guard last week, a four-star in Acaden Lewis from Washington, D.C.

Published
