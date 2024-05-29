Pitt Basketball Offers 3-Star 2025 Guard
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will spend a large part of the summer recruiting athletes to add to their basketball program, especially in the Class of 2025.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel offered a talented guard out of North Carolina in Isaiah Denis, who announced the offer on his Twitter.
Denis played last season for Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. He helped his team to a 24-7 record and the NCISAA (North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association) Class 2A State Title, scoring a team-high 18 points in the 74-64 victory over Greenfield School.
His performances for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit serve as a large reason why Pitt and a number of other schools have paid attention to him recently.
Jamie Shaw of On3 and Adam Finklestein of 247Sports both liked the 6-foot-5 guard's performances at EYBL Indianapolis May 17-19 and predict that he'll soon rise up the recruiting charts.
Denis is a versatile guard, that has a beautiful shot and long arms that make it difficult for defenders to contend with. He also possesses great speed, that allows him to blow by defenders for baskets at the rim, as well as good vision to find teammates for easy scoring opportunities.
247Sports ranks Denis as a three-star, the No. 11 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 23 combo guard in the Class of 2025, respectively.
He holds a number of offers, including ACC schools in Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, SEC schools in Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Power Five schools in Arizona State and Ohio State, as well as mid-majors in Charlotte, High Point, Indiana State, UNC Greensboro, Radford and Georgia State.
Denis has taken unofficial visits to ACC schools Clemson and NC State, who have yet to offer him, plus Virginia Tech.
Pitt also offered another guard last week, a four-star in Acaden Lewis from Washington, D.C.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Uniform Numbers for Newcomers
- Pitt Football Adds New DL Graduate Assistant
- Pitt Volleyball's First Non-Conference Opponent Revealed
- Pitt Commits Help Team Pennsylvania Win Big 33
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Working Out for Several NBA Teams
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt