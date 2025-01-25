Pitt Football Offers 2026 WPIAL Rising Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have spent this past month recruiting all over the country, but they've also made sure to recruit around the local area as well.
Lucas Shanafelt, a Class of 2026 recruit from Peters Township High School in nearby McMurray, Pa., announced that he received an offer from Pitt. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kade Bell visited Shanafelt and made him the offer.
He also holds offers from MAC schools in Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, Ivy League schools in Harvard and Penn, plus Fordham.
Shanafelt plays both wide receiver and as a defensive end/edge rusher for Peters Township. His play led to conference honor at defensive end and his team to a 11-2 record and the WPIAL Class 5A Championship Game.
Shanafelt also played a role in Peters Township winning the 2023 WPIAL Class 5A Championship over Pine-Richland and making the PIAA 5A Championship Game, where they lost to Imhotep Charter, finishing the season 15-1.
He is teammates with Reston Lehman, an edge/outside linebacker, who is in the Class of 2026 and holds a Pitt offer.
Shanafelt stands at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and has great quickness on the snap, allowing him to gain an edge on offensive linemen trying to block him. He also posseses the strength to move through blockers and get to the quarterback or running back and causes chaos whenever he is on the move.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6)
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Townshop, WR/DE
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
