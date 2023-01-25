Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Coaches Spend Busy Day on Road

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

1:00 PM

More offers continue to roll in for Pitt targets from all over.

Kwaise Kwaku, a 6'0 and 175-pound athlete from Port Orange, Florida, got his second offer from Pitt. South Florida is the only other school to have offered.

Jack Hines, a 6'7 offensive and defensive lineman and long-snapper form the Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, got an offer from the Panthers. He already held offers from SMU, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Luke Reynolds, a 6'4 tight end in the class of 2024 from the Cheshire Academy in Westford, Massachusetts, now holds three offers after he picked up one from Pitt. Boston College and Kentucky got in first.

10:00 AM

Pitt coaches handed out eight new offers to high school targets this morning.

Owen Aliciene, a 6'5, 275-pound offensive tackle in the class of 2025 from the Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, was one. SMU and UMass are his only other offers.

Elijah Walker, a 2024 three-star offensive lineman from Daytona Beach, Florida, also added Pitt to an offer sheet that includes Penn State, South Flordia, Iowa State and UCF, among others.

2024 safety D'Mari Jenkins also heard from receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, who extended to Jenkins his second FBS offer. Liberty is the other.

Colby Cronk talked to Underwood as well and added an offer from Pitt, his first. The 2025 defensive end and tight end stands 6'3 and weighs 235 pounds.

Avon Issac, a 5'11 wideout from the 2024 class who attends the Villages Charter School in Florida, also added a Pitt offer. He holds offers from Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Grambling State. Notre Dame anf Florida have shown interest.

2024 Rockledge, Florida linebacker D.J. McCormick had a conversation with Underwood, who gave him a scholarship offer. South Florida, West Virginia and Duke are some of the other teams involved.

Rodney Hill, a three-star 2024 linebacker from Flagler Palm Coast High School, earned his seventh offer from Pitt. UCF, Tennessee, South Florida, Wake Forest and Iowa State got in first.

Jamarion Stephens, a 5'10 receiver from Rockledge, Florida, got his fifth offer from Pitt. Toledo, Florida State and West Virginia had already extended offers.

8:00 AM

7:00 AM

Pitt commit Jordan Bass continues to climb in national recruiting rankings. Earlier, he was named a four-star by On3 and now ESPN has him in their top-300 rankings among other elite prospects.

6:30 AM

2024 defensive lineman Angelo McCullom of Pickering Central High School in Ohio, will be in Pittsburgh this weekend to visit with the Panthers. Pitt is the only Power 5 school to have extended an offer but plenty have expressed interest.

6:00 AM

Two new offers came in overnight for Pitt targets.

Jeffery Overton Jr., a 5'8, 165-pound athlete from Woodridge, Virginia, picked up his third offer from running backs coach Andre Powell and Pitt. Maryland and Penn State are already involved.

Taz Williams - a 2025 receiver from Western Pennsylvania, but playing his high school ball in Red Oaks, Texas - earned an offer from the hometown team as well.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Twin 2023 OL Brody, Graysen Riffe Commit to Pitt

Pitt DT Devin Danielson Returning for One More Season

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz