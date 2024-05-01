Three-Star 2026 ATH Preston Fryzel Recaps Visit To Cincinnati Bearcats
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have hosted many recruits as of late especially right around the spring game timeline. Preston Fryzel was one who visited.
Fryzel is a 2026 wide receiver/tight end who ranks as a three-star on 247Sports (46th-ranked athlete, 28th-best Ohio player). He plays high school ball at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio.
“My visit to Cincinnati was great and I loved touring the campus and facilities I visited on eclipse day so I will always remember that," Fryzel said to Bearcats Talk. "Some notes I got from my visit were how the offense works how the TE position is used in the offense and where I would fit inside the offense.”
Fryzel recapped which coach he got the chance to speak with.
“I talked to Coach (Josh) Stepp the majority of the day and it went well building a relationship with him and getting to know me better, always good to talk with Coach Stepp.”
Two players caught the eye of the talented recruit.
“The two freshman early enrollees at TE impressed me with how fast they learned the offense and how well they know it they made no mistakes taking advantage of their reps all day. The atmosphere was great! High energy from the start of practice to the end and it was fun with the eclipse going on it got dark and felt like we were under the lights it was really cool getting to experience that at Cincinnati.
“It has a big impact because it was my first visit to Cincinnati and it was one of the most fun visits I’ve had and I will definitely be considering Cincinnati moving forward. I would love to keep building that relationship with the coaches and staff and I am definitely considering Cincinnati for sure.”
The offensive threat plans to visit again but under a bigger spotlight.
“Yes I plan to visit again would love to get to a game and really see what a Cincinnati game day is about.”
