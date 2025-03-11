2024-25 All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Teams, Individual Award Winners Announced
With the 2024-25 regular season in the books, the Big Ten has named its all-conference teams and individual award winners for the year. The announcements were made on Tuesday, just one day before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, which will be played a Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Here's the rundown of the All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
First Team All-Big Ten
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- John Tonje, Wisconsin
- Brice Williams, Nebraska
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- Derik Queen, Maryland (coaches)
- Vlad Goldin, Michigan (media)
Second Team All-Big Ten
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
- Danny Wolf, Michigan
- Derik Queen, Maryland (media)
- Vlad Goldin, Michigan (coaches)
Third Team All-Big Ten
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
- Jase Richardson Michigan State
- Jaden Akins, Michigan State
- Nate Bittle, Oregon
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
Big Ten All-Defensive Team
- Jaden Akins, Michigan State
- TJ Bamba, Oregon
- Nate Bittle, Oregon
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
- Kobe Johnson, UCLA
Big Ten All-Freshmen Team
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
- Derik Queen, Maryland
- Jase Richardson, Michigan State
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Individual award winners
- Big Ten Player of the Year: Braden Smith, Purdue
- Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Derik Queen, Maryland
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
- Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year: Will Riley, Illinois
- Big Ten Coach of the Year: Tom Izzo, Michigan State
- Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year: Doug Wojcik, Michigan State
