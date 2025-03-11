Boilermakers Country

2024-25 All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Teams, Individual Award Winners Announced

The All-Big Ten men's basketball teams for the 2024-25 season were announced on Tuesday, as well as winners of the individual awards.

Dustin Schutte

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) controls the ball as Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends
Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) controls the ball as Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2024-25 regular season in the books, the Big Ten has named its all-conference teams and individual award winners for the year. The announcements were made on Tuesday, just one day before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, which will be played a Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Here's the rundown of the All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

First Team All-Big Ten

  • Braden Smith, Purdue
  • John Tonje, Wisconsin
  • Brice Williams, Nebraska
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
  • Derik Queen, Maryland (coaches)
  • Vlad Goldin, Michigan (media)

Second Team All-Big Ten

  • Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
  • Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
  • Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
  • Danny Wolf, Michigan
  • Derik Queen, Maryland (media)
  • Vlad Goldin, Michigan (coaches)

Third Team All-Big Ten

  • Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
  • Jase Richardson Michigan State
  • Jaden Akins, Michigan State
  • Nate Bittle, Oregon
  • Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
  • Ace Bailey, Rutgers
  • Dylan Harper, Rutgers
  • Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Big Ten All-Defensive Team

  • Jaden Akins, Michigan State
  • TJ Bamba, Oregon
  • Nate Bittle, Oregon
  • Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
  • Kobe Johnson, UCLA

Big Ten All-Freshmen Team

  • Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
  • Derik Queen, Maryland
  • Jase Richardson, Michigan State
  • Ace Bailey, Rutgers
  • Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Individual award winners

  • Big Ten Player of the Year: Braden Smith, Purdue
  • Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Derik Queen, Maryland
  • Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
  • Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year: Will Riley, Illinois
  • Big Ten Coach of the Year: Tom Izzo, Michigan State
  • Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year: Doug Wojcik, Michigan State

Related stories

2024-25 TRANSFER PORTAL DATES: In late March, the transfer portal windows will open in both men's and women's college basketball. There will be a 30-day window for players to enter. CLICK HERE

MARCH MADNESS DATES, LOCATIONS: The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is sneaking up quickly. Here are the dates, locations and TV information for this year's March Madness tournament. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball