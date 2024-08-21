All Grizzlies

WATCH: Ja Morant Reveals Exclusive Workout Footage With New Grizzlies Player

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already been working out with first round pick Zach Edey

Joey Linn

Dec 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Dec 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

When Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returns from injury next season, he will find himself alongside a group very similar to the one he last played with. Making minimal roster additions this summer, the Grizzlies believe health is the only thing standing in between them and title contention.

Memphis did add Purdue center Zach Edey with the ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, which was a selection clearly made for need. Trading away Steven Adams last year, Memphis needed a center who could set screens, rebound, and defend the rim.

Selecting the 7-foot-4 Edey with their first round pick, the Grizzlies will likely give the rookie center an opportunity to compete for the starting center spot.

Having a center with Edey's skillset is especially important for Memphis when Morant is on the court. Setting good screens and allowing Morant to get downhill opens up a lot for the Grizzlies' offense, including lob opportunities for the rolling screener.

Sharing some exclusive workout footage with Edey, Morant excited Grizzlies fans with not only how good he looked individually, but how good the duo looked together:

The workout footage is shared on the final slide of this post, and it shows Morant throwing lob passes, entry passes, short-roll passes, and more to his new center.

If the Grizzlies get a high-level two-man game from Morant and Edey this year, it will unlock a new dynamic for their team.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News