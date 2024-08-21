WATCH: Ja Morant Reveals Exclusive Workout Footage With New Grizzlies Player
When Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returns from injury next season, he will find himself alongside a group very similar to the one he last played with. Making minimal roster additions this summer, the Grizzlies believe health is the only thing standing in between them and title contention.
Memphis did add Purdue center Zach Edey with the ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, which was a selection clearly made for need. Trading away Steven Adams last year, Memphis needed a center who could set screens, rebound, and defend the rim.
Selecting the 7-foot-4 Edey with their first round pick, the Grizzlies will likely give the rookie center an opportunity to compete for the starting center spot.
Having a center with Edey's skillset is especially important for Memphis when Morant is on the court. Setting good screens and allowing Morant to get downhill opens up a lot for the Grizzlies' offense, including lob opportunities for the rolling screener.
Sharing some exclusive workout footage with Edey, Morant excited Grizzlies fans with not only how good he looked individually, but how good the duo looked together:
The workout footage is shared on the final slide of this post, and it shows Morant throwing lob passes, entry passes, short-roll passes, and more to his new center.
If the Grizzlies get a high-level two-man game from Morant and Edey this year, it will unlock a new dynamic for their team.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France