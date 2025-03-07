Mike DeCourcy Projecting 10 Big Ten Teams in March Madness Field as Season Winds Down
We've reached the final weekend of college basketball's regular season. After Sunday, teams will start preparing for their conference tournaments, preparing to make one final push for a March Madness bid or improved seeding for this year's NCAA Tournament.
As the Big Ten prepares for the last weekend of the regular season, FOX bracket analyst Mike DeCourcy has 10 teams from the league included in his latest "Bracket Forecast."
DeCourcy has both Indiana and Ohio State included in the "Last Four In" column, while Nebraska is listed in the "First Four Out" category. Here's a look at DeCourcy's Big Ten projections as of March 7.
East Region (Newark, N.J.)
- No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Lipscomb
- No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 11 Indiana/No. 11 Boise State
West Region (San Francisco)
- No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point
South Region (Atlanta)
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Robert Morris
- No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 VCU
- No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 New Mexico
- No. 6 Marquette vs. No. 11 Oklahoma/No. 11 Ohio State
Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
- No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Towson
- No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Yale
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Baylor
