Omer Mayer Ranks in Top 10 in Multiple Statistical Categories at FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Omer Mayer has been playing at an extremely high level during FIBA U20 EuroBasket. Through the group phase, the incoming Purdue guard has been a superstar for Israel, leading the team to a perfect 3-0 record and ranking in the top 10 of multiple statistical categories.
Mayer currently ranks second in assists for the event, averaging 6.3 per game. The leader is Spain's Roger Fabrega who is dishing out 8.0 assists per contest.
Additionally, Mayer ranks fourth in scoring through the group phase of FIBA U20 EuroBasket. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 17.0 points per game. Spain's Lucas Langarita is averaging 22.7 points to lead the way, and Israel's Alon Michaeli and Germany's Martin Kalu are tied for second with 19 points per game.
Mayer also ranks 10th in three-point percentage currently. He's hitting at a 45.5% clip thus far. He's connected on 10-of-22 from distance, more makes and attempts than anyone in the top 10.
Finally, Mayer is logging 29.3 minutes per game through the first three contests of the event. That average ranks seventh.
In the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer, Mayer averaged 20.0 points per game, tied for second-best in the event. His 4.3 assists per game ranked 15th, and his 2.0 steals tied for ninth. The guard also had a 33-point performance in a win over Cameroon in the Round of 16, the best single-game performance for the event.
Needless to say, Mayer has been having an excellent summer across two FIBA events with Israel. His team is 6-1 with him on the floor, which includes a 3-0 start in FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
His best performance of this event came on Monday, when he recorded his first double-double of the summer. Mayer ended the game with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 91-75 victory over Poland in the final game of pool play.
Israel will play Romania (0-3) in the Round of 16 of the FIBA U20 EuroBasket on Wednesday, July 16. More information on how to watch the game can be found here.
Omer Mayer FIBA U20 EuroBasket stats
- 17 points per game (4th)
- 6.3 assists per game (2nd)
- 3 rebounds per game (79th)
- 1.7 steals per game (18th)
- 43.9% field goal (14th)
- 45.5% 3-point field goal (10th)
- 29.3 minutes played per game (7th)
- 15.7 efficiency per game (11th)
Omer Mayer highlights FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WATCH MAYER IN FIBA ROUND OF 16: Omer Mayer helped lead Israel to a 3-0 record in group play at FIBA U20 EuroBasket. How will the Purdue guard perform in the bracket rounds of the event? CLICK HERE
RICHARDSON RECEIVES PURDUE OFFER: Purdue extended an offer to 6-foot-1 point guard Chase Richardson, a skilled player out of Texas. He is a four-star talent and holds a dozen offers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE OFFERS WEBBER: Purdue has extended an offer to Jacob Webber, a sharp-shooting wing who will play his senior season at La Lumiere in Indiana. He played the last two seasons of high school basketball in Kearney, Nebraska. CLICK HERE
EDEY REPS PURDUE GEAR: Zach Edey decided to rep some Purdue gear while in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League action. The Memphis Grizzlies center recently underwent ankle surgery. CLICK HERE