Purdue-Michigan Availability Report Released — Both Teams Without Star Running Backs
Both Purdue and Michigan will be without their top running backs for Saturday night's clash in Ann Arbor. Boilermakers star Devin Mockobee and Wolverines ball carrier Justice Haynes were both listed as "out" on the availability report, released two hours before kickoff.
Haynes is the Big Ten's leading rusher entering Week 10. He has racked up 857 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns for the 21st-ranked Wolverines this season. The junior is averaging 7.1 yards per carry on the year.
Haynes played in last week's game against Michigan State, rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a win. He did not play on Oct. 18 when the Wolverines played Washington.
Mockobee has played in all eight games for the Boilermakers this season. He is the team's leading rusher, accounting for 521 yards and four touchdowns on 125 carries. The senior has also become a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, hauling in 18 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown.
Last week against Rutgers, Mockobee had 91 rushing yards, 18 receiving yards and caught a touchdown pass.
Mockobee has played against Michigan twice in his career; in Purdue's Big Ten Championship Game appearance in 2022 and in the 2023 regular season. In that title game back in 2022, Mockobee rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and also caught six passes for 31 yards.
In 2023, Mockobee rushed for 38 yards and had one catch for four yards. The Boilermakers lost both games to the Wolverines.
Kickoff between Purdue and Michigan is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Full availability reports
Both teams are dealing with some injuries heading into Saturday night's game. The Boilermakers will be without five players and the Wolverines have six players listed as "out." Here's the complete rundown.
Purdue Boilermakers
Out
- #5 Chauncey Magwood, WR
- #8 De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- #24 An'Darius Coffey, DB
- #45 Devin Mockobee, RB
- #81 George Burhenn, TE
Questionable
- None
Michigan Wolverines
Out
- #19 Rod Moore, DB
- #22 Justice Haynes, RB
- #23 Cole Sullivan, LB
- #25 Micah Ka'apana, RB
- #30 Jimmy Rolder, LB
- #71 Evan Link, OL
Questionable
- #80 Hogan Hansen, TE
