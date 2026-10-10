Purdue vs. Minnesota Live Game Thread With Updates, Analysis & Highlights

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A second straight win is on the table for Purdue this week, as the Boilermakers host Minnesota for a night game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Can the Boilermakers get it done? Or will the Golden Gophers improve to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play?

Purdue Boilermakers On SI is at Ross-Ade Stadium for Saturday night's showdown between the Boilers and Gophers. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest news, updates, analysis and highlights throughout the contest.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue vs. Minnesota live game blog

The injury report is out. Purdue is still without DB Raderrion Daniels, DB Mister Clark, OT Joey Tanona and TE Kylan Fox. There were no new additions to the final availability report on Saturday.

It's a warm October evening, but temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s for tonight's game between Purdue and Minnesota. There could also be some rain in the forecast tonight, which is something to monitor.

Kickoff between Purdue and Minnesota is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers

Saturday's game provides Purdue with an excellent opportunity to prove it can compete with quality Big Ten teams. Minnesota comes into the game with a 4-1 record and wins over Washington and Minnesota. A victory would even the Boilermakers' record at 3-3 and improve to 2-1 in Big Ten play with two favorable matchups left this month.

It would also be the first time Purdue has won back-to-back Big Ten games since 2022, when it rattled off three straight over Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana to clinch a Big Ten West title. This would be a signficant victory for Barry Odom and his squad.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

P.J. Fleck's team has already registered two big wins, defeating Washington and Michigan in back-to-back games. With a win voer Purdue, Minnesota would improve to 5-1 and head into a bye week with plenty of confidence before a grueling four-game stretch.

After Saturday night, the Golden Gophers will play No. 20 Iowa, No. 7 Indiana, No. 21 UCLA and Penn State. The final two games aren't much easier, battling Northwestern and Wisconsin. It feels imperative for Minnesota to get a win against Purdue. If not, it could result in a tough stretch in the second half of the season.

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