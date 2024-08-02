Chloe Chicoine, Eva Hudson Receive All-Big Ten Preseason Volleyball Honors
Two Purdue volleyball standouts received Big Ten preseason honors this week. Sophomore Chloe Chicoine and junior Eva Hudson were named to the All-Big Ten team by the 18 coaches from across the league.
Chicoine enjoyed an outstanding freshman campaign in West Lafayette. She was a unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and was also named a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2023. Chicoine was also named AVCA Northwest Region Freshman of the Year.
As a freshman, Chicoine ended the 2023 season with 478 kills, 3.82 kills per set and 2.16 digs per set.
Hudson was unanimously selected as a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2023. She ended her sophomore campaign with 560 kills and 255 digs. In 2022, the outside hitter was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten performer.
Only two other schools from the Big Ten had multiple selections named to the All-Big Ten preseason volleyball team: Nebraska (five) and Wisconsin (three). A total of 18 players from the conference were selected.
Additionally, Purdue was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten for the 2024 season. The Boilermakers were selected to finish behind Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State, respectively.
Purdue finished the 2023 season with a 23-9 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Oregon.
With Chicoine, Hudson and other key players returning from last year's squad, Purdue should find itself in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season title. And fans are prepared for a big year.
Earlier this week, the school announced that the volleyball student section — Boiler Block Party — has already sold out for all home matches at Holloway Gymnasium. It took a whopping 22 minutes for the school to sell out of student tickets for the upcoming campaign.
Additionally, Purdue will be playing two matches at Mackey Arena, home of the men's and women's basketball programs. It will be the first time the volleyball team has played in the venue since 2016.
The Boilers will play in the iconic basketball arena against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 19 and against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets for those matches go on sale in early August.
Chicoine and senior Lourdes Myers will represent Purdue at Big Ten Volleyball Media Days in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Related Purdue volleyball stories
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL MEDIA DAYS: Purdue will be sending Chloe Chicoine and Lourdes Myers, along with coach Dave Shondell, to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days in August. CLICK HERE
PURDUE 2024 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue begins the 2024 volleyball regular season on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Stacey Clark Classic and will conclude with a West Coast road trip to play Big Ten newcomers Oregon and Washington on Thanksgiving weekend. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL SELLS OUT: The hype surrounding Purdue volleyball is contagious. The student section — The Block Party — sold out in under 30 minutes for the 2024 season. CLICK HERE