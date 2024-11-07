Big Ten Basketball: Northwestern Lands Commitment From Talented 2025 Center
Northwestern has bolstered its 2025 recruiting class with another major addition. This week, the Wildcats picked up a pledge from 6-foot-11 center Cade Bennerman.
Bennerman, who plays at Father Ryan in Nashville, Tenn., told On3 of his commitment plans this week. He becomes the fifth player of the 2025 class to verbally commit to coach Chris Collins and Northwestern.
“From my visit and watching Northwestern play, I feel that I am a great fit for them. They will develop my skill set as a ‘strength big’ to the next level," Bennerman told On3's Joe Tipton.
“They said they believe in me and believe that I can be a great player. Coach Collins and his staff’s recent tournament runs show that he is an excellent coach and motivator.”
Last season, Bennerman averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game at Father Ryan. He shot 55% from the floor. Per 247Sports, he ranks as a top-200 player in the 2025 class and is considered the top prospect out of Tennessee.
Bennerman held offers from two other Big Ten schools: Michigan and Penn State. He also picked Northwestern over Cal, USF and Tennessee State.
Northwestern now has commitments from four-star forward Tre Singleton, three-star guards Jake West and Phoenix Gill, three-star forward Tyler Kropp and Bennerman. The five-man class for the Wildcats currently ranks 10th nationally and first in the Big Ten.
