5 Mustangs to watch in Week 2 vs. BYU
As the SMU Mustangs prepare to face off against the BYU Cougars, several key players on the SMU roster have the potential to make a significant impact on the game's outcome.
From offensive playmakers to defensive stalwarts, these Mustangs will need to be at their best to secure a victory against a team that the Mustangs have never beaten.
Let's take a closer look at five SMU players to watch for this home matchup.
QB Preston Stone
Stone had a somewhat shaky start to the season, but showed his ability to come through in the clutch during the Mustangs' Week 0 comeback win.
While he shared snaps with Kevin Jennings in Week 1, Stone appears to be the primary quarterback.
A strong performance against a formidable BYU team would solidify his position as QB1 and quiet any concerns about Jennings potentially taking over.
TE RJ Maryland
After being named ACC Player of the Week for his dominant performance against Nevada, tight end RJ Maryland had a relatively quiet game last week against HCU, being held to just one catch for 11 yards.
It's likely best to not expect that in a game where the lights will be brighter against a more formidable opponent the offense will certainly need Maryland at his best against a team that ranked bottom half in passing yards allowed in the Big 12 last season.
RB Brashard Smith
So far this season when running back Brashard Smith has the football it most likely leads to a scoring play or a big play.
Through two weeks of play it's clear that the Miami transfer is the featured back among a crowded backfield.
As the Mustangs' leading rusher, Smith's explosiveness and vision make him a threat to break a big play every time he touches the ball.
QB Kevin Jennings
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee reassured earlier this week that Preston Stone is still the Mustangs' starting quarterback going into this short week.
While Stone remains leading the way, Kevin Jennings has also shown flashes of brilliance. If Stone struggles, Jennings could provide a spark off the bench with his dual-threat abilities.
Through two games, Jennings has gone 14/19 for 202 yards and one touchdown, and has also contributed with 6 carries for 58 yards and an additional touchdown.
The bright side to all this is that the Mustangs have a pair of signal callers they feel both confident in.
S Isaiah Nwokobia
A tackling machine, Nwokobia is the Mustangs' leading tackler. His ability to read plays and flow to the ball will be crucial for stopping BYU's offense.
Nwokobia has been a force early going, leading the Mustangs with 15 tackles and a tackle for loss in just two games. His disruptive presence in the middle of the field will be essential for containing BYU's offensive attack.
