Game Preview: Mustangs' Friday night game carries historic weight
The SMU Mustangs, currently riding high with a 2-0 start in this young college football season are set to face a significant challenge this Friday night as they host the BYU Cougars.
While SMU's offense has gotten off to a fast start, averaging nearly 45 points in their first two games, the team is looking to secure their first-ever win against BYU and make history, as they currently hold an 0-4 record against the Cougars.
The first-ever meeting between these two programs took place in San Diego, CA during the 1980 Holiday Bowl, in which BYU emerged victorious in a high-scoring affair, 46-45.
Both schools met again in consecutive seasons (1996-1997). The Cougars won both games with scores of 31-3 and 19-16.
More recently, the two programs faced off in 2022 in the New Mexico Bowl, which saw BYU defeat SMU in a close contest 24-23.
Last week, SMU showcased their dominance in a 59-7 rout of Houston Christian. The defense, not content with simply stopping the opponent, contributed a touchdown of their own when 348-pound nose tackle Anthony Booker recovered a fumble and rumbled 16 yards for a score.
"It was a good first step for a defense to get where we want to be overall," Lashlee said earlier this week. "I'm really proud of the way we played this game. I think the leadership and experience showed up."
Quarterbacks Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings have both been efficient in leading the offense on scoring drives, while Brashard Smith leads the rushing attack with 175 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and could be the lead back moving forward.
Tight End RJ Maryland has recorded 173 receiving yards and scored one touchdown on nine receptions.
The Mustangs' receivers were on full display last week with Jake Bailey, Key'Shawn Smith, and Jordan Hudson each finding the end zone.
BYU, on the other hand, is entering their 2nd season in the Big 12. They opened their season with a convincing 41-13 victory over Southern Illinois.
Quarterback Jake Retzlaff had a standout performance, throwing for a career-high 348 yards and three touchdowns. While receiver Chase Roberts led the way through the air recording 7 receptions for 108 yards.
The Cougar defense was impressive, holding Southern Illinois to just 231 total yards. They recorded two sacks, seven tackles for loss, and an interception by cornerback Jakob Robinson.
"They're really explosive on offense they can run it and throw it," Lashlee said. "They make you earn everything. They don't give up explosive plays. They make you execute extremely at a high level and be balanced otherwise you're going to struggle."
This Friday night's matchup promises to be an exciting contest. SMU is eager to secure their first-ever win against BYU and continue their strong start to the season. Meanwhile, BYU will look to build on their opening week success and maintain their historical dominance over the Mustangs.
