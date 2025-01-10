Gamecock Digest

#2 South Carolina Dominates Texas A&M

#2 South Carolina defeats Texas A&M 90-49.

Alex Joyce

Jan 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Bree Hall (23) reacts to a play against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
South Carolina Women's Basketball defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 90-49 in a dominant home performance.

The Gamecocks finished the opening quarter with a 15-point lead and never looked back. Six South Carolina players finished with 10 or more points. Forward Joyce Edwards led the way with 19 points on 80 percent shooting adding a team high 10 rebounds.

With Ashlyn Watkins missing the rest of the year due to a knee injury, the talented group of forwards stepped up in her absence. The group put up 42 points and 21 rebounds on the night.

Sophomore guard Milaysia Fluwiley was a force tonight with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals.

South Carolina is 15-1 on the year and have won 10 consecutive games. The second ranked Gamecocks will be at home on Sunday to take on fifth ranked Texas at 1:00 pm.

