#2 South Carolina Dominates Texas A&M
South Carolina Women's Basketball defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 90-49 in a dominant home performance.
The Gamecocks finished the opening quarter with a 15-point lead and never looked back. Six South Carolina players finished with 10 or more points. Forward Joyce Edwards led the way with 19 points on 80 percent shooting adding a team high 10 rebounds.
With Ashlyn Watkins missing the rest of the year due to a knee injury, the talented group of forwards stepped up in her absence. The group put up 42 points and 21 rebounds on the night.
Sophomore guard Milaysia Fluwiley was a force tonight with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals.
South Carolina is 15-1 on the year and have won 10 consecutive games. The second ranked Gamecocks will be at home on Sunday to take on fifth ranked Texas at 1:00 pm.
You Might Also Like:
- Nick Emmanwori Forgoes Senior Season and Declares for NFL Draft
- Debo Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!