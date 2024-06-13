How to Watch: Paul Mainieri's Introductory Press Conference
The University of South Carolina officially announced new baseball head coach, Paul Mainieri, on Tuesday afternoon. The 2009 NCAA National Championship coach is set to make his first live press conference for the Gamecocks today at 4 PM.
Mainieri takes over the Gamecocks baseball program after an impressive run at LSU that saw him retire in 2021. While in Baton Rouge, Mainieri left the tigers with a laundry list of accomplishments as a head coach: four time national coach of the year (2000, 2008, 2009, and 2015), two time SEC coach of the year (2009 and 2015), four time SEC champion, six time SEC tournament champion, and one national title (2009). He also owns a.659 winning percentage (1,505-777-8 overall) with a 641-285-3 overall record while at LSU.
How to watch:
When: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Live: South Carolina Gamecocks official YouTube Channel
Mainieri and his staff started moving quickly on the Gamecocks roster in an effort to get back in title contention. In a statement made after the hire was announced, Mainieri expects to have the Gamecocks back where they belong in College Baseball.
"We have a super coaching staff in place, I feel great and energized, I can't wait to get started working with the players," Mainieri said. "Let's get this University of South Carolina baseball program back to where it belongs, in Omaha and in the College World Series."
