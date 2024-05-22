How To Watch: SEC Baseball Tournament, Second Round, No. 10-Seed South Carolina Vs. No. 2-Seed Arkansas
After seeing the offense break out in the first round against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon, Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks will look to carry over their newfound momentum into the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament when they take on the No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday afternoon. Both teams met in Columbia in the regular season, with the Hogs taking the series two games to one.
Looking back at that series, the Gamecocks had a really good chance to win, but a solid outing from the SEC Pitcher of the Year Hagen Smith and a late-game three collapse from Carolina's bullpen (a game where Cole Messina wasn't behind the plate due to it being part of a doubleheader) costed them dearly. This time, Carolina can truly play with a one-game-at-a-time mentality, and if you believe in having warm legs being an advantage due to playing a game on Tuesday, they'll have that in their favor as well.
The most pivotal story for Kingston's team coming out of Tuesday is that because Chris Veach pitched a season-high five and two-thirds innings against the Crimson Tide, guys like Ty Good, Connor McCreery, Eli Jones and Garrett Gainey were able to save their arms for another day. If the Gamecocks can keep an Arkansas batting lineup that had the third-fewest hits in SEC play off-balance, they'll give themselves a shot to get into the winners' bracket on Thursday.
How To Watch: No. 10 seed South Carolina Vs. No. 2 seed Arkansas
- Gameday: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024
- Venue: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (Hoover, AL)
- Game time: 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Kentucky - LSU game, which begins at 10:30 AM ET
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network
- Radio: Gamecock Radio Network
