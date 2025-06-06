South Carolina's Henry Kaczmar Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
South Carolina baseball player Henry Kaczmar has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Following a disappointing 2025 college baseball season, the South Carolina Gamecocks have had quite a few players enter the transfer portal. Another name has been added to the list as Henry Kaczmar has entered his name into the portal.
Kaczmar was a transfer from Ohio State this past season. He finsihed this past season with .315 battin average, 28 RBI and six home runs. He also finished with an OPS of .880 for the Gamecocks. Kaczmar will be entering his fourth season of college baseball next year.
His best season to do date came in 2023 with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He finished that season with seven home runs, 36 RBI and a .320 batting average. He also racked up 10 doubles that year.
This marks player number 15 to enter the portal from South Carolina since it opened on Monday. Kaczmar joins pitcher Brendan Sweeney, pitcher Ryder Garino, catcher Max Kaufer, pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, pitcher Tyler Pitzer, infielder (INF) Nolan Nawrocki, pitcher Eddie Copper III, OF/DH Jase Woita, INF Will Tippett, pitcher Wyatt Evans, pitcher Roman Kimball, outfielder (OF) Tyler June, and INF Cayden Gasken, and catcher Ryan Bakes.
The Gamecocks will continue to make moves in the portal themselves as they have already compiled several signees. Needless to say, the roster is experiencing a massive overhaul this offseason after finishing second to last in the conference in Paul Maineri's first season as head coach.
