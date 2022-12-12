How To Watch: South Carolina vs. UAB

The Gamecocks were put through a gauntlet of tournament teams in the Charleston Classic, but they will face another extremely accomplished squad on Wednesday evening.

UAB (7-2) is coming off a loss to West Virginia on Saturday but had ripped off a six-game winning streak before that. Their notable wins included Georgia, Jacksonville, and South Florida.

The Blazers are led by the dynamic guard Jordan Walker, who averages close to 25 points per game. He manages to do it on efficient shooting and has put together his most complete season thus far.

Walker is coming off a season where he averaged 20 points per game, meaning he has been battle tested before. UAB also has several solid complimentary pieces that surround him well.

South Carolina looks to continue building before conference play. Head coach Lamont Paris continues to take things one day at a time with this group, as they are still figuring out how to play with each other.

How To Watch South Carolina @ UAB

Gameday: Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.

Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: CBSSN

CBSSN Stadium: Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.