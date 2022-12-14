Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. UAB

South Carolina has a pivotal matchup against UAB, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with all the latest updates.

UAB presents an incredibly difficult challenge for South Carolina. The Blazers have been playing strong basketball this season, powered by the offensive excellence of Jordan Walker.

Walker averages close to 25 points per game. He manages to do it on efficient shooting and has put together his most complete season thus far. The UAB standout is coming off a season where he averaged 20 points per game, meaning he has been battle tested before.

UAB (7-2) is coming off a loss to West Virginia on Saturday but had ripped off a six-game winning streak before that. Their notable wins included Georgia, Jacksonville, and South Florida.

South Carolina must continue to build forward and accomplish their goals. Head coach Lamont Paris is pleased with their direction against Georgetown; the Gamecocks played team basketball and were efficient.

They get a much more difficult test in the Blazers. Defensive efficiency will be at a premium tonight, and Paris will demand that from his group.

How To Watch South Carolina @ UAB

  • Gameday: Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: CBSSN
  • Stadium: Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

