Paul George Praises Former Gamecock and Rising Rookie Star GG Jackson
NBA All-Star Paul George recently turned his attention to GG Jackson, a former standout at Gamecock University who has transitioned into the NBA as its youngest player. During a segment of his podcast "Podcast P with Paul George," George lauded Jackson's journey and accomplishments, shedding light on the young athlete's potential.
"I don't know why (GG) isn't getting more recognition," George remarked.
GG, who was the No.1 player in the country coming out of high school, reclassified a year early to expedite his jump into the NBA, aiming to enter the league ahead of his original 2024 class. He was projected as the top pick for that class, a position now held by Alexandre Sarr of the Atlanta Hawks.
Leading the Gamecocks in nearly every category, GG earned a spot on the freshman All-SEC team. However, due to illness, GG was unable to participate in many NBA draft workouts. Opting not to hire an agent and leaving decisions to his family, GG found it challenging to dispel rumors surrounding his draft prospects. Despite being projected as a lottery pick by every draft website and numerous former scouts, he was ultimately selected 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.
While GG may not have been chosen in the lottery, his performance surpassed that of many lottery picks, earning him a spot on the all-rookie 2nd team. Despite playing in only 30 games for the Grizzlies, GG's numbers and production made a strong case for inclusion on the 1st team. However, his limited playing time ultimately hindered his chances with voters.
